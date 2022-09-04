[{{~BOXING}}##] Carrillo vs Gaver Live free boxing match 04-09-2022

~Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Matt Gaver~

Fighters competing in action on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes this Sunday, September 4 previewed their respective matchups during a press conference Friday before they step into the ring in PBC action from

FOX action will feature unbeaten rising super welterweight Joey Spencer taking on Mexico’s Kevin Salgado in a 10-round showdown on the broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

On FS1, unbeaten super bantamweight contender Ra’eese Aleem battles the Philippines’ Mike Plania in a 10-round attraction beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The FOX and FS1 bouts lead up to a stacked four-fight FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and headlined by former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” taking on hard-hitting top contender Luis “King Kong” Heavyweight Title Eliminator.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased online at AXS.com.

Here is what the fighters had to say Friday from Live:

“My experience being on cards like this is very important. I have an opponent who’s going to bring the best out of me. We’re going to give it our all and I can’t wait.

“This is another natural step as I continue to move up the ladder. This win brings me bigger and better fights. That’s why I have to get this victory by any means necessary. The sky is the limit, but first I have to get past Salgado.

“Every fight presents new challenges, but by the time I get into the ring, I always feel relaxed. I’ve been doing this since I was a little kid. The ring is a very familiar place for me.

“It’s huge to have my brother fighting on the undercard. It makes me feel like we’re moving in the right direction. Kel Spencer is a special fighter and I can’t wait for people to see him. We fight differently, but we both fight well. I think the fans are going to enjoy the story, our similarities and our differences. I’m my brother’s biggest supporter.