[Boxing Tonight] fight time for Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz
September 4 @ 5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Former WBC championship contender Ortiz won six straight matches via knockout at one time, followed by six of his final seven victories. His only defeats have come at the hands of Deontay Wilder, who he has faced twice. He won the WBA interim heavyweight title from 2015 to 2016 and contested for the WBC heavyweight belt twice in 2018 and 2019. People call him ‘King Kong’ for his powerful punching power and counterpunching abilities.
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz: LIVE Streaming, Where to Watch
The LIVE Streaming of the match between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz will be available on Fox Sports Pay Per View (PPV) at a cost of $74.99. It will also be telecast on FuboTV which offers a 7-day free trial.
