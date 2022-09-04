([BoXInG-TV])@@ Kevin Salgado vs Joey Spencer Live stream and TV

Joey Spencer vs Kevin Salgado: Predictions, Odds, and Betting Preview for the Fight on September 4, 2022

Joey Spencer vs Kevin Salgado and Ra’eese Aleem vs Mike Plania lead Ruiz vs Ortiz prelims

In a 10-round battle, they will face each other next Sunday, September 4, 2022. Joey Spencer vs Kevin SalgadoThe super welterweight bout will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, prior to the main event of the evening, Andy Ruiz vs Luiz Ortiz.

If you are a boxing fan, you can’t miss this article: at JefeBet we tell you about the last five fights of both fighters, their statistics and the prediction of who will be the winner next Sunday, September 4.

Predictions, Picks, Odds, and Betting Preview for Joey Spencer vs Kevin Salgado WBC Middleweight Bout on September 4 2022

Joey Spencer vs Kevin Salgado Predictions, Picks, and Odds

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

When: Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET (kickoff).

Odds: Joey Spencer (-385) vs Kevin Salgado (+290)

Joey Spencer

Fighters competing in action on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes this Sunday, September 4 previewed their respective matchups during a press conference Friday before they step into the ring in PBC action from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

FOX action will feature unbeaten rising super welterweight Joey Spencer taking on Mexico’s Kevin Salgado in a 10-round showdown on the broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

On FS1, unbeaten super bantamweight contender Ra’eese Aleem battles the Philippines’ Mike Plania in a 10-round attraction beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The FOX and FS1 bouts lead up to a stacked four-fight FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and headlined by former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. taking on hard-hitting top contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz in a WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased online at AXS.com.

Here is what the fighters had to say Friday from JW Marriott L.A. Live:

JOEY SPENCER

“My experience being on cards like this is very important. I have an opponent who’s going to bring the best out of me. We’re going to give it our all and I can’t wait.

“This is another natural step as I continue to move up the ladder. This win brings me bigger and better fights. That’s why I have to get this victory by any means necessary. The sky is the limit, but first I have to get past Salgado.

“Every fight presents new challenges, but by the time I get into the ring, I always feel relaxed. I’ve been doing this since I was a little kid. The ring is a very familiar place for me.

“It’s huge to have my brother fighting on the undercard. It makes me feel like we’re moving in the right direction. Kel Spencer is a special fighter and I can’t wait for people to see him. We fight differently, but we both fight well. I think the fans are going to enjoy the story, our similarities and our differences. I’m my brother’s biggest supporter.

“I don’t care about public perception. I only care about getting a win. I don’t care how I get it done. I’ve got too much going on to worry about what people are saying.

“Ijust want a big name next. Anybody in the top five. If I’m not able to get that, I’m down to fight Bryant Perrella, who fought Salgado to a draw. I’m coming into my own and I’m ready to go. I’m heavily underestimated, so all I can do is go in there and shock these dudes. I’m looking forward to it.

I'm disciplined and I'm vicious. I'm a different guy than what people have seen in the past. I've got a family to feed, and I'm coming to win. He's going to have to knock me unconscious in order to beat me."

KEVIN SALGADO

“This is a huge card, so I owe it to everyone to give it my all and come out with a victory on Sunday night. I’m excited for the challenge. If he’s ready, then let’s go for the knockout.

“Joey is a very good fighter and I respect him a lot. Beating him will get me the big fights that I crave and closer to the world title that I want. I have to be successful Sunday to get where I want to go.

“It doesn’t get any better than sharing the spotlight with so many accomplished Mexican fighters. I can’t tell you how excited I am to be part of that club. That’s why it’s my duty to go out there and make Mexico proud.

“I just hope the world sees after I win that I’m another great Mexican fighter who’s ready for the big stage and the biggest fights.

“I’m knocking Spencer out. The fans have to know that I’m coming for it all. He wanted this fight and he’s going to get it.

“The Mexican support is going to be nuts. I’m anxious to see what the arena looks like on fight night. It’s the best of Mexico stepping into the ring all night long.

“I’m going to win by knockout. That’s what we’re looking for no matter what.”

RA’EESE ALEEM

“I’m extremely excited for this fight. I’m looking forward to a great matchup. It’s going to be a tough fight and I cannot wait.

“This is a testament to my hard work. Everything that goes into training has been worth it. I’ve earned this spot. I sacrificed to be here and I’m looking forward to earning some new fans.

“I believe that I have multiple paths to victory. Not only against Plania, but against most of the guys who I’ve fought. I’m capable of doing a lot in the ring and I just have to stick to the game plan and execute.

“When you fight on stages like this, you have to put on your best performance. That’s the goal every time I step into the ring. I want to show everyone exactly who I am.

“This is my chance to show everyone that I am the next contender to face Stephen Fulton Jr. for his world titles. I believe our paths will cross, but I have to get through an extremely tough opponent first.

“I’m putting on a spectacular performance Sunday. Everyone will be talking about how great the fight was and I’ll have my hand raised.”

MIKE PLANIA

“I’m very thankful to my team for this opportunity. I’m very excited for this fight and I’m feeling ready. I always do my best to give the fans a great show.

“This is a good fight between top five fighters in the division. It’s a really important fight for me and I would just say that the fans need to tune in early and make sure you don’t miss this fight.

“After this fight I’m definitely looking to fight for a world title. The key to my success has been the hard work and patience. I knew that if I stayed focused I would get here.

“This is going to be a great fight. I have a strong game plan and we’re going to use it to bring a victory home for the Philippines.

“This is a big fight for me to represent my country. I’ve had a great training camp in Miami with a lot of strong fighters who have prepared me for what Aleem is going to bring.

“My prediction is that I’m going to win this fight, no matter how it goes.” PBC announced a pair of solid matchups yesterday that will lead into their September 4th Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz show. Joey Spencer faces Kevin Salgado on FOX, while Ra’eese Aleem meets Mike Plania immediately beforehand on FS1.

Spencer (15-0, 10 KO) vs Salgado (14-0-1, 9 KO) is a really nice clash of young, unbeaten super welterweights. The 22-year-old Spencer is a PBC regular who’s been matched fairly soft thus far, while 24-year-old Salgado was perhaps a bit fortunate to walk away with a split draw against Bryant Perrella in April. Both could use this sort of test and are plenty young enough to bounce back from a loss.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring on September 4,” said Spencer. “I’m training extremely hard and I’m in amazing shape. This is a great opportunity for me to shine on a big stage and really show what I’m capable of. I’m looking forward to bringing the fans lots of excitement!”

“Training camp has been great and I’m way ahead of schedule heading into this fight,” said Salgado. “I know I’m facing a solid fighter who’s a good counter puncher, but I’m preparing to counter that style. This is going to be a very interesting fight, because I’m training to deliver a knockout and win in tremendous fashion.”

Aleem (19-0, 12 KO) and Plania (26-1, 13 KO) were previously slated to square off on the doomed June 18th Charlo vs Sulecki show. Aleem’s seemingly been on the verge of a title shot for ages and definitely sports the stronger resume of the two, but Plania did manage to overpower Joshua Greer Jr last year. Plania’s ranked no. 2 by the WBO, Aleem no. 6, so whoever wins will be right behind Luis Nery for a crack at Stephen Fulton.

“The time is now to take that next step in my career toward a world title shot and I know that a win in this fight will put me on the right path,” said Aleem. “I’ve been waiting for the chance to show everyone why I’m the best super bantamweight in the world. I’m never in a boring fight and you can expect fireworks once again on September 4. I’m going to let my hands send a message to the rest of the division.”

“Ever since I beat Joshua Greer to put myself in the world rankings, I have been looking for an opportunity to fight the best at 122 pounds and to secure a world title shot,” said Plania. “On September 4, I will show everyone I deserve to fight for the title. I want to thank my whole team for putting me in this position and I can’t wait to get in there and show what I can do.”