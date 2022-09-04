Boxing[[*[email protected]*]] Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Live Stream
September 4
The Mexican-American was dropped in his win over Arreola, and there were concerns about his ideal fighting weight in the aftermath of the fight because of the knockdown.
Ortiz is widely-known for his two fights with Deontay Wilder, who won both fights by knockout.
But Cuban Ortiz gave Wilder an incredibly tough first fight, coming close to stopping the American, before winning every round in the rematch until a 7th-round stoppage.
And since that fight, Ortiz has won both his bouts, one against Alexander Flores and the other against former world champion Charles Martin, who the 43-year-old stopped in six rounds.
Andy Ruiz Jr. Did it once. Now he’s looking to shock the boxing world again.
The former unified heavyweight champion’s quest for another title continues Sunday night against Luis Ortiz. The pay-per-view kicks off at 9 p.m. EST at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and airs live on FITE.
Ruiz entered the mainstream sports consciousness in 2019 when he upset Anthony Joshua. Ruiz lost the rematch but rebounded in 2021 with a win against Chris Arreola. A slimmed down Ruiz gets no cakewalk against Ortiz, a two-time world title challenger.
Sunday’s main card starts at 9 p.m. Ruiz and Ortiz will make their ring walks around midnight, depending on the length of the undercard fights.
How do I watch?
- Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz; WBC Heavyweight Eliminator
- Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez; WBC Lightweight Eliminator
- Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores; Lightweights
- Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Corrales; Lightweights
Odds
FanDuel Sportsbook has Ruiz as a solid favorite at –430. Ortiz is a +290 underdog.
Moneyline:
- Andy Ruiz: (-430)
- Luis Ortiz: (+290)
When is Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz?
- Ruiz Jr’s return to the ring with Ortiz will take place on Sunday, September 4
- The ring-walks will get underway from 4am BST on Monday, September 5 in the UK.
- Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz is being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
What channel is it and can it be live streamed?
- Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz will be shown live on FITE TV for UK fans and coverage will start at 2am on Monday morning.
- The action will cost £12.99 and can be streamed via the FITE TV app, which is available for download onto your mobile or tablet device.
- It will be shown on FOX PPV in the USA, where it will cost $74.99.
Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz FULL CARD
As well as Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz, the card will also have a brilliant lightweight clash between Isaac Cruz against Eduardo Ramirez.
And top lightweight talent Jose Valenzuela is also in action in a tough bout against Jezreel Corrales.
- Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz
- Isaac Cruz vs Eduardo Ramirez
- Abner Mares vs Miguel Flores
- Jose Valenzuela vs Jezreel Corrales
- Ra’eese Aleem vs Mike Plania
- Charles Martin vs Devin Vargas
Method of Victory:
- Ruiz by KO/TKO: (-110)
- Ruiz by Points: (+230)
- Oritz by KO/TKO: (+550)
- Ortiz by Points: (+700)
- Draw: (+1800)
