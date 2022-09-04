Boxing[[*[email protected]*]] Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Live Stream

The Mexican-American was dropped in his win over Arreola, and there were concerns about his ideal fighting weight in the aftermath of the fight because of the knockdown.

Ortiz is widely-known for his two fights with Deontay Wilder, who won both fights by knockout.

But Cuban Ortiz gave Wilder an incredibly tough first fight, coming close to stopping the American, before winning every round in the rematch until a 7th-round stoppage.

And since that fight, Ortiz has won both his bouts, one against Alexander Flores and the other against former world champion Charles Martin, who the 43-year-old stopped in six rounds.

Andy Ruiz Jr. Did it once. Now he’s looking to shock the boxing world again.

The former unified heavyweight champion’s quest for another title continues Sunday night against Luis Ortiz. The pay-per-view kicks off at 9 p.m. EST at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and airs live on FITE.

Ruiz entered the mainstream sports consciousness in 2019 when he upset Anthony Joshua. Ruiz lost the rematch but rebounded in 2021 with a win against Chris Arreola. A slimmed down Ruiz gets no cakewalk against Ortiz, a two-time world title challenger.

Sunday’s main card starts at 9 p.m. Ruiz and Ortiz will make their ring walks around midnight, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

