Building Good Practice in Careers Education

Overview

In this session, CEC will share the potential impact of creating a strategic careers programme and how insights from the use of the Gatsby Benchmarks in colleges can be applied to providers. Examples of good practice will also be shared to help providers see how a framework for careers education can support in meeting Ofsted inspection requirements.

As part of the webinar, CEC will showcase their new guide for training providers, which enables careers leads to reflect on their current approach and learn from others in the sector.

Objectives

This webinar will:

Help training providers to explore the value of a structured, organisation-wide approach to careers education;

Introduce training providers to the Gatsby Benchmarks and how they can support improvements in their careers provision;

Inspire training providers to learn from others in the sector that are already evolving their careers provision.

Who should attend this webinar

For Senior Leaders and Careers Leaders, and those responsible for careers activities for young people in training providers.

Click here to see more details or to register.

Speaker

Sophie Farrington, Education Development Manager, CEC

This webinar is sponsored by The Careers and Enterprise Company. Please register for this webinar with your business email address.