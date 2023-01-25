Overview

Apprenticeships and technical education are vital to train people for two million green jobs* targeted by government by 2030. This session will look at the pipeline required to create the green skills** needed for business. How can we utilise the innovation and talent we have available in this country to help tackle climate change and set us on the road to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

*’Green jobs’ covers the specialist roles focused on specific domains or initiatives, dedicated to improving environmental outcomes — whether that’s for a single organisation or the entire UK economy.

**’Green skills’ is the term used to cover the technical skills, knowledge, behaviours and capabilities required to tackle environmental challenges, and unlock the opportunities for growth they present.

Objectives

This webinar will discuss:

Best practice for green skills bootcamps, traineeships and apprenticeships

Available funding and schemes to support your green skills pipeline

The future of green skills in apprenticeships work-based learning

Who Should Attend

ITPs, employer providers and employers.– particularly those who are Learner line managers & L&D Specialists, Consultants and Programme/Curriculum designers.

The Package

Access to the live webinar, recording, slides, and Q&As.

Delegate Fees

This webinar is sponsored by NOCN Group and is complimentary to attend.