From education to employment
Building Sustainability into Your Partnerships

November 18 @ 2:00 pm 3:00 pm

Overview

One of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is ‘partnership’. We’re not going to solve the sustainability challenges we face alone but across the further education (FE) and training sector we absolutely have it within our power to bring more people together to achieve positive sustainability outcomes. This can ensure good alignment between ‘supply and demand’ of skills but also provide opportunities for our learners to develop the knowledge, skills, behaviours and values they need to contribute positively to sustainability in their lives and careers.

In previous AELP webinars addressing education for sustainable development (ESD), we’ve advocated whole organisation approaches to sustainability. Part of this is embedding sustainability within partnerships. This webinar explores in more detail what this looks like and gives attendees an opportunity to identify opportunities for them to further their sustainability work through new and existing partnerships.

Objectives

By the end of the session delegates attending this webinar should be able to:

  • Articulate the benefits of partnership for sustainability to relevant stakeholders;
  • Appraise the sustainability impact of their existing partnerships;
  • Generate ideas for how they can best maximise the impact of new and existing partnerships for sustainability in their own practice and/or organisational approach;
  • Access tools and resources that help them develop their ESD practice.

Who should attend this webinar

ITPs and employer providers – particularly those with responsibility for curriculum, teaching and learning, or front-line educators.

 

This webinar is sponsored by NOCN Group and is complimentary to attend.

 

Please register with your business email from here.

 

Speaker: Charlotte Bonner, National Head of Education for Sustainable Development, ETF

Guest speaker: Graham Hasting-Evans, Chief Executive, NOCN Group

Details

Date:
November 18
Time:
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5825670427467262734

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

