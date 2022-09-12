Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Oct 19

Care Leavers Awareness Toolkit

October 19 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Free

Overview

With input from training providers, local authorities, apprentices and the Department for Education, this webinar will aim to provide an overview of the support available to care leavers in apprenticeships, as well as practical guidance for training providers to draw down relevant funding and support care experienced apprentices to achieve.

Objectives

This webinar will provide:

  • An overview of how to support care leavers to achieve apprenticeships;
  • Technical guidance on how to claim the care leaver apprenticeship bursary and additional payments for provider and employer;
  • Insight from employers and care leavers about the barriers care leavers might face in apprenticeships, the support to help and what care leavers can bring to an organisation.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is for:

  • Training providers (new and existing)
  • Colleges
  • Employer providers

This webinar is complimentary to AELP members but non-members can pay to attend.

Click here to see more details or to register.

 

Speaker

Phil Warnock, Ginger Nut Media | Ginger Nut Training | Ginger Nut Design

Guest speakers:

Paul Russell, Social Mobility, Diversity & Inclusion, Apprenticeships Directorate, DfE

Sky Caves, Social Mobility, Diversity & Inclusion, Apprenticeships Directorate, DfE

Jonathon Hoyle, North Yorkshire Council

Rob Macpherson, DfE

Anna Morrison CBE, Amazing Apprenticeships

Details

Date:
October 19
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/careleavers-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

