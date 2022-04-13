Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi Burining Glass ad - Curriculum Planning

« All Events

Jul 6

Career Development: Be Bold, Be Brave – An innovative virtual International Conference hosted by dmh associates on 6th-8th July 2022

July 6 @ 12:45 pm - July 8 @ 12:30 pm

We are all living in a brave new world and now more than ever is when we need our careers leaders, practitioners, educators, HR and employment specialists to be well equipped with the information, tools and evidence that they need to respond to the needs of young people and adults. Career development work needs to be bold in its approach and brave in its delivery and belief that it makes a difference. Investment in lifelong learning, careers support, digital advancements and evidence-based approaches, including return on investment (RoI) will be essential for all societies, communities and individuals to thrive and prosper.

dmh associates’ one day prestigious, virtual international conference will offer a forward-thinking approach to inspire and inform delegates on how to be bold and brave in responding to educational, technological and employment challenges and opportunities in a Covid world. The conference offers an opportunity to network with like-minded colleagues whilst learning from experts and peers who will share their research, experiences, best practice and evidence for you to take back to your day-to-day job of transforming lives.

Our keynote presenters and thematic workshops will challenge our thinking and inspire us all to improve access and equity to differing forms of career development support.  All delegates will receive a practical toolkit of resources to support career development policies, research and practice.

The dmh associates conference will run during the afternoon of the 6th, a full day on the 7th and the morning of the 8th July

Conference Content

– International keynote speakers

– Breakout sessions with insightful and thematic topics hosted by relevant contributors

– Case studies to knowledge share and demonstrate best practise

– Panel debates and discussions with leading experts

– Digital delegate toolkit packed with valuable resources

Conference Tickets

A limited number of early bird tickets are available at a cost of £30 + vat, after this standard ticket price of £40 + vat will apply.

The ticket price includes access to all the live sessions.  If you are unable to watch live sessions, all sessions will be recorded and available to watch after the conference.

+ Add to Google Calendar

Details

Start:
July 6 @ 12:45 pm
End:
July 8 @ 12:30 pm
Event Categories:
, ,
Event Tags:
, , , ,
https://whova.com/portal/registration/inter1_202207/

Venue

Online

Organiser

dmh associates
Email:
kainang@dmhassociates.org
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this