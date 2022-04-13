Career Development: Be Bold, Be Brave – An innovative virtual International Conference hosted by dmh associates on 6th-8th July 2022

We are all living in a brave new world and now more than ever is when we need our careers leaders, practitioners, educators, HR and employment specialists to be well equipped with the information, tools and evidence that they need to respond to the needs of young people and adults. Career development work needs to be bold in its approach and brave in its delivery and belief that it makes a difference. Investment in lifelong learning, careers support, digital advancements and evidence-based approaches, including return on investment (RoI) will be essential for all societies, communities and individuals to thrive and prosper.

dmh associates’ one day prestigious, virtual international conference will offer a forward-thinking approach to inspire and inform delegates on how to be bold and brave in responding to educational, technological and employment challenges and opportunities in a Covid world. The conference offers an opportunity to network with like-minded colleagues whilst learning from experts and peers who will share their research, experiences, best practice and evidence for you to take back to your day-to-day job of transforming lives.

Our keynote presenters and thematic workshops will challenge our thinking and inspire us all to improve access and equity to differing forms of career development support. All delegates will receive a practical toolkit of resources to support career development policies, research and practice.

The dmh associates conference will run during the afternoon of the 6th, a full day on the 7th and the morning of the 8th July

Conference Content

– International keynote speakers

– Breakout sessions with insightful and thematic topics hosted by relevant contributors

– Case studies to knowledge share and demonstrate best practise

– Panel debates and discussions with leading experts

– Digital delegate toolkit packed with valuable resources

Conference Tickets

A limited number of early bird tickets are available at a cost of £30 + vat, after this standard ticket price of £40 + vat will apply.

The ticket price includes access to all the live sessions. If you are unable to watch live sessions, all sessions will be recorded and available to watch after the conference.