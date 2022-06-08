Carrying out self-assessment and quality improvement planning under the Education Inspection Framework (EIF)
July 7 @ 9:15 am - 12:30 pm
This interactive workshop will inform delegates what to consider when evaluating provision through self-assessment and quality improvement planning based on the Education Inspection Framework (EIF).
At the end of this workshop, delegates will have learned about:
- The inspection context in which organisations should now self-assess.
- The most common faults when writing self-assessment reports.
- The most important considerations in the self-assessment process.
- The key components of writing effective and meaningful judgements for a self-assessment report.
- What to to include in ‘Key Judgements’ under the EIF.
- How to get to grips with writing meaningful and impactful Quality Pmprovement Plans (QIPs).
- The background context to the inspection of safeguarding.
Fees
AELP Member Rate
£99.00 + VAT
AELP Subsequent Member Rate
£79.00 + VAT
Non-Member Rate
£249.00 + VAT
