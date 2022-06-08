Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jul 7

Carrying out self-assessment and quality improvement planning under the Education Inspection Framework (EIF)

July 7 @ 9:15 am - 12:30 pm

This interactive workshop will inform delegates what to consider when evaluating provision through self-assessment and quality improvement planning based on the Education Inspection Framework (EIF).

At the end of this workshop, delegates will have learned about:

  • The inspection context in which organisations should now self-assess.
  • The most common faults when writing self-assessment reports.
  • The most important considerations in the self-assessment process.
  • The key components of writing effective and meaningful judgements for a self-assessment report.
  • What to to include in ‘Key Judgements’ under the EIF.
  • How to get to grips with writing meaningful and impactful Quality Pmprovement Plans (QIPs).
  • The background context to the inspection of safeguarding.

Fees

AELP Member Rate
£99.00 + VAT

AELP Subsequent Member Rate

£79.00 + VAT

Non-Member Rate
£249.00 + VAT

