Carrying out self-assessment and quality improvement planning under the Education Inspection Framework (EIF)

This interactive workshop will inform delegates what to consider when evaluating provision through self-assessment and quality improvement planning based on the Education Inspection Framework (EIF).

At the end of this workshop, delegates will have learned about:

The inspection context in which organisations should now self-assess.

The most common faults when writing self-assessment reports.

The most important considerations in the self-assessment process.

The key components of writing effective and meaningful judgements for a self-assessment report.

What to to include in ‘Key Judgements’ under the EIF.

How to get to grips with writing meaningful and impactful Quality Pmprovement Plans (QIPs).

The background context to the inspection of safeguarding.

Fees

AELP Member Rate

£99.00 + VAT

AELP Subsequent Member Rate

£79.00 + VAT

Non-Member Rate

£249.00 + VAT