Collage Football Southern Miss Vs Liberty Live Stream Ncaaf

Who’s Playing

Liberty @ Southern Miss

Last Season Records: Southern Miss 3-9; Liberty 8-5

What to Know

The Liberty Flames and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Flames were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 3-9 year, Southern Miss is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Few squads threw more interceptions than Liberty, who was picked off 15 times. Southern Misses had an even harder time: few teams threw more interceptions than them, who were picked off 17 times. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Liberty has the odds in their favor, so they’ll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium — Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium — Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Flames are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

