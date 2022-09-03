Collage Mississippi State Vs Memphis Live Stream NcaaF Football

Who’s Playing

Memphis @ Mississippi State

Last Season Records: Mississippi State 7-6; Memphis 6-6

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Memphis Tigers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Bulldogs were on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, Memphis struggled last year, ending up 6-6.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: MSU was seventh best in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2021 season with 378.3 on average. The Tigers were not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 27th in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the season with 298.8 on average (top 11%).

MSU has the odds in their favor, so they’ll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field — Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field — Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.34

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 16-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.