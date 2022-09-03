Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

Sep 3

Collage Ohio State Vs Notre Dame 2022 Live Stream NcaaF Game

September 3

Free

Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

The Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame begins in earnest on Saturday and he couldn’t have asked for a bigger challenge in his first test as the program’s head coach. And to add a wrinkle to the matchup, it’s also a homecoming of sorts.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW LIVE

The Fighting Irish, ranked No. 5 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll will head to Columbus on Saturday to take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in a prime-time matchup. Freeman, who was named the Notre Dame head coach in December, played linebacker for the Buckeyes from 2004-08, racking up 264 tackles, including 21.5 for a loss, with six sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, are looking to kick off their campaign as they enter with national championship expectations. And their chances will hinge on the play of star quarterback C.J. Stroud, one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy after he finished fourth in voting in 2021.

Details

Date:
September 3
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://livetv.center/ncaaf/

Venue

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this