Compliant Subcontracting – Best Practice Workshop (Apprenticeships)
February 27, 2023 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
With the introduction of the Subcontracting Assurance Standard adding to the lengthy and prescriptive requirements set out in the 2022/23 funding rules ensuring that your subcontracting arrangements are compliant with ESFA expectations has never been more important.
At this practical workshop we will:
- provide guidance on best practice compliance with the 2022/23 funding rules
- fully discuss the expectations set out in new Subcontracting Standard
- share templates for undertaking initial and annual refresh Due Diligence arrangements
- talk through compliance with the Public Contracts Regulations 2015
- provide guidance on how to prepare for a Subcontracting Standard Audit under the new methodology
Delegate numbers will be limited to a maximum of 8 to ensure engagement and discussion.
Solvendis have been undertaking subcontracting controls assurance reviews since they were first introduced in 2016. We have a wealth of knowledge and a team of professional staff, with decades of sector experience in senior roles, who are qualified in accountancy, audit and contract law.
