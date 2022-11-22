Compliant Subcontracting – Best Practice Workshop (Apprenticeships)

With the introduction of the Subcontracting Assurance Standard adding to the lengthy and prescriptive requirements set out in the 2022/23 funding rules ensuring that your subcontracting arrangements are compliant with ESFA expectations has never been more important.

At this practical workshop we will:

provide guidance on best practice compliance with the 2022/23 funding rules

fully discuss the expectations set out in new Subcontracting Standard

share templates for undertaking initial and annual refresh Due Diligence arrangements

talk through compliance with the Public Contracts Regulations 2015

provide guidance on how to prepare for a Subcontracting Standard Audit under the new methodology

Delegate numbers will be limited to a maximum of 8 to ensure engagement and discussion.

Solvendis have been undertaking subcontracting controls assurance reviews since they were first introduced in 2016. We have a wealth of knowledge and a team of professional staff, with decades of sector experience in senior roles, who are qualified in accountancy, audit and contract law.

