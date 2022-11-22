Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Jan 30

Compliant Subcontracting – Best Practice Workshop (Apprenticeships)

January 30, 2023 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

With the introduction of the Subcontracting Assurance Standard adding to the lengthy and prescriptive requirements set out in the 2022/23 funding rules ensuring that your subcontracting arrangements are compliant with ESFA expectations has never been more important.

At this practical workshop we will:

  • provide guidance on best practice compliance with the 2022/23 funding rules
  • fully discuss the expectations set out in new Subcontracting Standard
  • share templates for undertaking initial and annual refresh Due Diligence arrangements
  • talk through compliance with the Public Contracts Regulations 2015
  • provide guidance on how to prepare for a Subcontracting Standard Audit under the new methodology

Delegate numbers will be limited to a maximum of 8 to ensure engagement and discussion.

Solvendis have been undertaking subcontracting controls assurance reviews since they were first introduced in 2016.  We have a wealth of knowledge and a team of professional staff, with decades of sector experience in senior roles, who are qualified in accountancy, audit and contract law.

Details

Date:
January 30, 2023
Time:
10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Event Categories:
,
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.solvendisseminars.co.uk/solvendis-seminars-and-workshops/

Venue

Online

Organiser

Solvendis
Phone:
07702555800
Email:
neil@solvendis.co.uk
View Organiser Website

