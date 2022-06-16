Complimentary for FIN members – Inspection Experiences & Networking

Join Kerry Boffey and fellow FIN members in this complimentary networking session discussing recent inspection experiences.
With members whom have recently received a variety of different inspection outcomes contributing to the session, this is a must attend for those wanting to gain some insight into what to expect at and how to navigate different inspection challenges.
Contact [email protected] for any support with booking.
Facilitator – Kerry Boffey
Kerry is the CEO of the Adult Learning Improvement Network. She has held senior leadership positions in ITP’s and has carried out interim leadership roles for Colleges and Specialist Colleges. As a former Ofsted inspector, with 18 years’ experience, Kerry has worked across the UK, and on international projects, managing teams and providers through very challenging inspections due to their complexity. This in-depth understanding of inspection, alongside concerns for the lack of effective preparation by providers, was the driver behind the Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (FIN), founded by Kerry in 2018. Membership of FIN includes all types of providers, Kerry and her team support and strengthen the nominee role in preparation for Ofsted inspections. This is a national network raising the profile and importance of a well-trained, highly effective nominee. Kerry works very closely with providers delivering higher apprenticeships, develops senior leadership teams, and advises on governance.
