From education to employment
Essex County Council jobs

Jun 28

Counter Terrorism & Radicalisation Masterclass

June 28 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

This session hosted by The Fellowship of Inspection Nominees, Led by Georgia Nadin from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit covers:

• What is terrorism and when do incidents become terrorism?
• What is the current threat level in the UK and what are the local threats?
• The Contest strategy and the role of Prevent
• Risk ideologies and associated signs and symbols
• Vulnerabilities to, and signs of, radicalisation
• How to make a referral and what happens once a referral is made?

Contact [email protected] for support with booking.

Facilitator – Georgia Nadin

Georgia is a Prevent Officer at the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit. Georgia works on the Strategic Engagement Team, who are responsible for providing Prevent training in Staffordshire, Warwickshire, West Midlands County and West Mercia. Prior to undertaking this role, Georgia completed a Master’s Degree in History, and went on to teach History at a secondary school in Kent. Using this experience, Georgia has developed a student awareness package and specialises in providing Prevent Training to education providers across the West Midlands region.

Details

Date:
June 28
Time:
10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Venue

Online

Organiser

Fellowship of Inspection Nominees
Email:
info@fin-online.org.uk
