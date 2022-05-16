Counter Terrorism & Radicalisation Masterclass

This session hosted by The Fellowship of Inspection Nominees, Led by Georgia Nadin from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit covers:

• What is terrorism and when do incidents become terrorism?

• What is the current threat level in the UK and what are the local threats?

• The Contest strategy and the role of Prevent

• Risk ideologies and associated signs and symbols

• Vulnerabilities to, and signs of, radicalisation

• How to make a referral and what happens once a referral is made?

Contact [email protected] for support with booking.

Facilitator – Georgia Nadin