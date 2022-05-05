Current Best Practice in Writing your Self-Assessment Report (SAR) for 2021/22 and Quality Improvement Plan (QIP) for 2022 cascading into 2023

Overview

This webinar is designed to support those colleagues involved in developing their 2021/22 SAR and 2022/23 QIP. During the webinar, we will look at engaging in a whole collective organisational approach to reviewing, collecting, analysing and reporting on the evidence base for the SAR using the February 2022 EIF Part 2.

We will explore effective practice in the 2022/23 QIP development using the EIF key judgement requirements and grading descriptors to form development/improvement work and priorities. We will discuss methods to build the evidence place with all organisational colleagues involved in all training provider functions.

Objectives

This webinar will:

Take you on a journey of SAR and QIP development placing a lens on effective structure and content;

Help you to reflect on the effectiveness of your current SAR and QIP processes and review the style of evaluative writing based on a sound, reliable and honest, transparent approach to the governance, leadership and management and the quality of your provision and its effectiveness;

Consider how successful your strategic and operational curriculum planning and the quality of education, with behaviours and attitudes and personal skills development embedded into a learner’s learning journey.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is suitable for the following roles at apprenticeship providers:

Senior leaders

Managers responsible for quality

Click here to see more details or register.

Speaker

Maureen Deary, Further Education and Skills and Independent Schools Inspector, Strategic Adviser in Quality

Guest speakers

Craig Potter, CEO, Davies Learning Solutions

Ian Smith, Former Senior HMI