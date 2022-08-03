Curriculum Impact – What Ofsted Inspectors Will Want to Find Out About You

Overview

This interactive webinar focuses in detail on what the term ‘curriculum impact’ as used by Ofsted as part of their expectations of all post-16 education and training providers really means, particularly in relation to apprenticeships. In examining the term, Richard will endeavour to demystify the terminology around what is, to a large extent, a quite simple and straightforward concept. Namely, all of the positive outcomes that your learners develop, during their time with you, and leave with upon completion of their training.

We will start by looking at how Ofsted defines ‘curriculum impact’ and where it sits within the Education Inspection Framework (EIF), as well as its inter-relationship with the other two ‘Is’, ‘Intent’ and ‘Implementation’.

The webinar will then examine how inspection has changed as a result of a wider focus on your learners’ outcomes within ‘curriculum impact’ under the EIF. It is now not just about whether they gain a qualification or not. We will examine what those outcomes are, which are most important, and how Ofsted inspectors will gather evidence about the wider impacts you have on your learners.

We will also consider how Ofsted now views achievement rate data, what weighting it has during an inspection and how they will gather that data from you.

As always, Richard will share some key hints and tips on how to think about ‘curriculum impact’ and will be encouraging delegates to share some of their own thoughts and good practice.

Objectives

This interactive webinar will help delegates to understand:

How ‘curriculum impact’ is defined by Ofsted and where it sits within the EIF;

The background to the introduction of ‘curriculum impact’ and its wider focus on a range of different outcomes for your learners;

How inspection has changed as a result of this wider focus;

What outcomes inspectors will be most interested in for your learners during an Ofsted inspection;

How they will gather evidence about curriculum impact;

The role and weighting of achievement rate data now in an Ofsted inspection;

What other providers are doing regarding curriculum impact.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is designed for training providers, employer providers, colleges, local authorities/councils and any other type of organisation involved in delivering vocational qualifications, particularly apprenticeships.

Speaker

Richard Moore, Richard Moore Solutions.