Curriculum Implementation – in relation to Ofsted Inspection and the Education Inspection Framework (EIF)

Overview

This interactive webinar focuses in detail on what the term ‘curriculum implementation’, as used by Ofsted as part of their expectations of all post-16 education and training providers really means in relationship to apprenticeships. In examining the term, Richard will endeavour to demystify the terminology around what is, to a large extent, a quite simple and straightforward concept. Namely the quality of teaching/training, learning and assessment. We will start by looking at how Ofsted defines curriculum implementation and where it sits within the Education Inspection Framework (EIF), as well as its inter-relationship with the other two ‘Is’, ‘Intent’ and ‘Impact’.

The webinar will then examine how inspection has changed as a result of the focus on curriculum implementation, what activities inspectors are likely to carry out to inspect it, and what factors you need to consider in on onboarding, teaching, assessment and progress monitoring practice and what possible questions inspectors might ask teaching/training staff about their practice. In doing so, Richard will share some key tips and hints on how to think about curriculum implementation and will be encouraging delegates to share some of their own thoughts and good practice.

Objectives

This interactive webinar will help delegates to:

Understand how curriculum implementation is defined by Ofsted and where it sits within the EIF;

The background to the introduction of curriculum implementation by Ofsted and how inspection has changed as a result of the focus on it;

Identify what activities Ofsted inspectors will carry out to evaluate curriculum implementation;

Understand the key components of different parts of the ‘learner journey’ such as initial assessment, off-the-job training, assessment practice and progress reviews;

Anticipate the possible questions teaching/training staff might face from an Ofsted inspector about curriculum implementation;

Share and learn about some good tips and hints regarding curriculum implementation.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is designed for training providers, employer providers, colleges, local authorities/councils and any other type of organisation involved in delivering vocational qualifications, particularly apprenticeships.

Click here for more details or to see more details.

Speaker

Richard Moore, Richard Moore Solutions.