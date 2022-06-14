Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jul 19

Curriculum Intent in relation to Ofsted Inspection and the Education Inspection Framework (EIF)

July 19 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 am

£69.00

Overview

This interactive webinar focuses on the term ‘Curriculum Intent’, how it is defined, where it sits in the EIF and how it will be evaluated during Ofsted inspections of all post-16 education and training.

In examining the term, Richard will endeavour to demystify the terminology around what is, to a large extent, a quite simple and straightforward concept and one which is not really new within the world of education.

 

Objectives

This interactive webinar will help delegates to:

  • Understand how curriculum intent is defined by Ofsted and where it sits within the EIF as well as its inter-relationship with the other two curriculum I’s – Implementation and Impact;
  • Understand the background to the introduction of curriculum intent by Ofsted and how inspection has changed as a result of the focus on it;
  • Find out what activities Ofsted inspectors will carry out to evaluate your curriculum intent;
  • Understand the key components with regard to planning your curriculum;
  • Anticipate the possible questions you might face from an Ofsted inspector about curriculum intent;
  • Share their own thoughts and good practice and learn about some key tips and hints regarding curriculum intent.

 

Who should attend the webinar

This webinar is aimed at training providers, employer providers, colleges, local authorities/councils, and any other type of organisation involved in planning and delivering vocational qualifications, particularly apprenticeships.

 

Click here for more details or to register.

 

Speaker

Richard Moore, Richard Moore Solutions.

Details

Date:
July 19
Time:
10:00 am - 11:30 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/curriculum-intent-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

