Curriculum Sequencing – Getting the Order Right!

Overview

This webinar sets out the parameters for creating an effectively sequenced curriculum. The session will consider how providers can use what they know about their learners, about the employers they work with, about teacher knowledge and experience and about awarding organisation expectations to set, monitor and evaluate an appropriate curriculum sequence.

Objectives

At the end of this webinar participants will know:

Why sequencing is important in learners’ knowledge and skills development;

How to use awarding organisation expectations to plan the curriculum;

How to use learner assessment data to shape and reshape curricular expectations;

What inspectors look for to make judgements about curricular sequencing.

Who should attend this webinar

ITPs and Employer Providers.

Speaker

Dr Chris Jones, Former Her Majesty’s Inspector