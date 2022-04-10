Cyber Essentials Plus – The Route to a Successful Application

The ESFA intend for providers in receipt of funding to eventually obtain the ISO 27001 certificate in Information Security Management.

The ESFA planned an incremental process of:

Initially attaining Cyber Essentials (CE) by September 2020; and

Cyber Essentials Plus (CE+) by September 2021

The pandemic has prompted the ESFA to relax their timescales but in 2021 the ESFA did reiterate that ’ In circumstances where the Training Provider has yet to gain Cyber Essentials certification, the ESFA reserves the right to require the Training Provider to achieve the relevant Cyber Essentials certification on giving notice.

The ISO27001 aspiration remains on the security improvement radar as a future requirement, but no date for this has been set by the ESFA.

At this Workshop we will:

Review the process for achieving CE Certification

Consider in detail the process for achieving CE+ certification giving guidance and advice on every aspect of the submission

Consider ways in which providers may take action to protect themselves from day-to-day vulnerabilities and the threat of a more damaging cyber attack

The Seminar will be hosted by Solvendis and co-presented by Omni Cyber Security, working in partnership with Trustmarque’s Cyber Security Practice.

Omni Cyber Security deliver Cyber Essentials/ Cyber Essentials plus certifications to complement Trustmarque’s Cyber’s Consultancy, PenTesting, and managed services

Important Note – Cyber Essentials Plus is not an ESFA contractual requirement presently, but there is a clear written intention to move providers in that direction.