Dead for a Dollar Watch Full Movie HD

Dead for a Dollar is an upcoming American Western film written and directed by Walter Hill. It stars Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe, and Rachel Brosnahan. The plot follows a bounty hunter (Waltz) on a search to find the missing wife (Brosnahan) of a businessman. Brandon Scott, Warren Burke, Benjamin Bratt, and Hamish Linklater also star. The film is scheduled to premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 6, 2022. It will be released in the United States on September 30, 2022, by Quiver Distribution.

In 1897, in New Mexico Territory, Chihuahua, bounty hunter Max Borlund is hired to find Rachel Price, the politically progressive wife of businessman Nathan Price, who is allegedly being held for ransom in Mexico by Elijah Jones, an African American army deserter. During his search, Max discovers that Rachel willingly fled from an abusive husband to live with Elijah. He is also forced to confront his sworn enemy Joe Cribbens, a professional gambler and outlaw who he had sent to prison years before