Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

« All Events

Aug 5

Deep Dive into Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) in the Curriculum

August 5 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Free

Overview

The 2022 revision of the professional standards for those working in the Further Education and Training sector include a new standard: “Promote and embed education for sustainable development (ESD) across learning and working practices.” This session explores what this means in practice, enabling participants to discover how ESD can be woven across teaching and learning practices.

 

Objectives

By the end of the session delegates attending this webinar should be able to:

  • Identify the characteristics of the new ESD professional standard for educators in the Further Education and Training sector;
  • Explain how ESD can be woven across teaching and learning practices;
  • Develop ideas for how to enhance ESD provision in their own professional practice;
  • Access tools and resources that help them develop their ESD practice.

Who should attend this webinar

ITPs and employer providers – particularly those with responsibility for curriculum, teaching and learning, or front-line educators.

 

Speakers

Charlotte Bonner, National Head of Education for Sustainable Development, ETF

Graham Hasting-Evans, Chief Executive, NOCN Group

 

This webinar is sponsored by NOCN group and complimentary to attend.

Please register for your complimentary place with your business email address from here.

Details

Date:
August 5
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.aelp.org.uk/events/events/august-2022/aelp-webinar-deep-dive-into-esd-in-the-curriculum-sponsored-by-nocn/

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this