Deep Dive into Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) in the Curriculum

Overview

The 2022 revision of the professional standards for those working in the Further Education and Training sector include a new standard: “Promote and embed education for sustainable development (ESD) across learning and working practices.” This session explores what this means in practice, enabling participants to discover how ESD can be woven across teaching and learning practices.

Objectives

By the end of the session delegates attending this webinar should be able to:

Identify the characteristics of the new ESD professional standard for educators in the Further Education and Training sector;

Explain how ESD can be woven across teaching and learning practices;

Develop ideas for how to enhance ESD provision in their own professional practice;

Access tools and resources that help them develop their ESD practice.

Who should attend this webinar

ITPs and employer providers – particularly those with responsibility for curriculum, teaching and learning, or front-line educators.

Speakers

Charlotte Bonner, National Head of Education for Sustainable Development, ETF

Graham Hasting-Evans, Chief Executive, NOCN Group

This webinar is sponsored by NOCN group and complimentary to attend.

Please register for your complimentary place with your business email address from here.