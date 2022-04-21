Delivering a Great Progress Review

Overview

This interactive webinar will examine how to carry out great progress reviews for your apprentices as part of their learner journey.

Throughout many years of inspecting for Ofsted and working with a wide range of different types of apprenticeship providers, Richard has found that progress reviews very often prove to be an ‘Achilles Heel’ of the ‘learner journey’ towards achieving an apprenticeship. Too often, they focus solely on the apprentice’s qualification and coursework and not enough on their overall progress towards becoming a great apprentice and, therefore, a valuable employee for their company

This webinar will start by examining some key considerations to make when planning your progress review process.

We will then consider each of the key constituents of what makes for a great progress review, including important areas such as the involvement of employer/line manager, monitoring the development of the apprentice’s knowledge, skills and behaviours, ensuring that sufficient and meaningful off-the-job training is carried out and includes target-setting and discussions about safeguarding, equality and diversity.

We will finish with some key hints and tips to help you improve the progress review process.

Objectives

This webinar will help delegates to understand:

The factors that need to be considered when planning progress reviews as part of the apprenticeship offer and support for the apprentice;

How progress reviews can be a highly effective tool to monitor all aspects of an apprentice’s progress with the provider and their employer;

Key hints and tips to improve the progress review process;

What Ofsted inspectors are looking for when they observe progress reviews and examine the provider’s recording of those reviews.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is aimed at training providers, employer providers, colleges, local authorities/councils and any other type of organisation delivering apprenticeships. This includes colleagues within those sectors who are responsible for planning and delivering progress reviews.

Speaker

Richard Moore, Richard Moore Solutions.