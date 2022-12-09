Designated Safeguarding Lead: Awareness of Safer Recruitment and Staff Professional Behaviour for NHS Providers

Overview

It is crucial to ensure that providers are creating a culture of safe recruitment to include the implementation of a recruitment procedure to help to eliminate or identify people who might pose a safeguarding or welfare threat.

With the launch of the new Education Inspection Framework in 2019, and its accompanying handbook Inspecting Safeguarding in Education and Skills Settings (2022), Ofsted must evaluate how well providers are fulfilling their statutory safeguarding obligations in keeping learners safe.

Note: This webinar does not meet the requirement of Safer Recruitment training in Education.

Objectives

This webinar will focus on the following areas:

Safer recruitment and the wider context of safeguarding including legislation and guidance;

Features of a safer recruitment process;

Planning a safer recruitment process;

Making the right decisions: interview and selection;

Setting acceptable standards of behaviour;

Maintaining an ongoing culture of vigilance.

Who should attend this webinar

For Designated Safeguarding Lead, managers, and any professional involved in the recruitment, selection and line management of professionals at NHS organisations that are involved in the delivery of Apprenticeships through Employer, Main and Supporting Provider routes.

This webinar is sponsored by Health Education England and is exclusive and complimentary to AELP members in NHS Trusts.

Speaker

Nicole Williamson, Director, Education Child Protection LTD