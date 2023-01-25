Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Mar 9

Designated Safeguarding Lead: Implementing an Effective Safeguarding Culture

March 9 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 am

£69.00

Overview

What will attending this webinar help our members do better? While every member of staff in a setting should be up to date with their safeguarding training and should understand their setting’s safeguarding policies and procedures, there are designated staff who will take additional responsibility for safeguarding. These staff are known as Designated Safeguarding Leads (formerly Child Protection Officers) and each setting should have at least one member of staff fulfilling this role.

This session will provide Designated Safeguarding Lead’s with guidance on how they can develop and enhance their safeguarding policy and procedures in their setting. The session will also support key staff to create an action plan/checklist to implement following this training.

Objectives

This webinar will give delegates an insight into the following;

  • Implementation of safeguarding policy;
  • How to access relevant safeguarding support, guidance and training at a local level;
  • Reflecting on your setting’s ‘Safeguarding culture’;
  • The importance of effective case recording;
  • The referral process and thresholds.

Who should attend this webinar

FE & Skills Training Providers.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Carly Danes, Safeguarding Consultant, Education Child Protection LTD

Date:

Date:
March 9
Time:
10:00 am - 11:30 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/dsl-march23

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

