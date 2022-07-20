Designated Safeguarding Lead Training in FE
October 12 @ 9:30 am - October 14 @ 12:30 pm
It is a statutory requirement for professionals meeting ‘robust 2-yearly training’ for those with a lead or designated professional role for safeguarding. Having completed safeguarding awareness training, this virtual workshop equips professionals to perform their senior safeguarding function.
This in-depth virtual workshop will cover:
Latest legislation and procedures, including ‘Inspecting Safeguarding in Early Years, Education and Skills Settings’ (Ofsted September 2021), and ‘Keeping Children Safe in Education’ (September 2022) in the context of the further education sector
Policy development
Awareness of multi-agency working
Information sharing
The referral processes
Thresholds or risk analysis within the content of learners
Management of safeguarding with staff and within settings, including the response to sexual violence and sexual harassment
Challenging topics are also explored from a management level
AELP are delighted to be working with Education Child Protection (ECP) to offer this virtual workshop, which holds 6 Continuous Professional Development (CPD) credits. When certificated, delegates can use the ECP centre number to record the activity as CPD. Delegates will be required to attend both sessions fully in order to receive the CPD credits.
Target audience
DSL’s or senior leads responsible for safeguarding in FE provisions.
Delegate Fees:
AELP MEMBER RATE
£159.00 + VAT
AELP NON-MEMBER RATE
£359.00 + VAT
