Designated Safeguarding Lead Training in FE

CPD training for senior professionals responsible for safeguarding

Overview

It is a statutory obligation for those with a lead or designated professional role for safeguarding to meet a ‘robust two yearly training’ requirement. Having completed safeguarding awareness training, this virtual workshop equips professionals to perform their senior safeguarding function.

AELP are delighted to be working with Education Child Protection (ECP) to offer this virtual workshop, which holds 6 Continuous Professional Development (CPD) credits. When certificated, delegates can use the ECP centre number to record the activity as CPD.

Please note: Delegates will be required to attend both sessions fully in order to receive the CPD credits. If you don’t attend both sessions and participate you will not be eligible for a certificate. Please note that attendance is monitored by the software.

This in-depth virtual workshop will cover:

Latest legislation and procedures, including ‘Inspecting Safeguarding in Early Years, Education and Skills Settings’ (Ofsted September 2021), and ‘Keeping Children Safe in Education’ (September 2022) in the context of the further education sector

Policy development

Awareness of multi-agency working

Information sharing

The referral processes

Thresholds or risk analysis within the content of learners

Management of safeguarding with staff and within settings, including the response to sexual violence and sexual harassment

Challenging topics are also explored from a management level

Target audience

DSL’s or senior leads responsible for safeguarding in FE provisions.

Fees

AELP Member

£159.00 + VAT

AELP Non-Member

£359.00+VAT

Feedback from Carly’s previous AELP workshop

‘Carly, the trainer was excellent. She was well informed and extremely knowledgeable and related much of what we were learning to our adult learners which was very relevant. Carly paced the sessions really well, giving people a chance to feedback without going off on tangents which is so often the case in training. It isn’t easy to keep training engaging online, but Carly managed it.’

‘Good opportunities to comment and take an active role in the course.’

‘Really useful refresher and looking at the most up to date changes. It has given me lots of documents to go away and read which is great – thank you enjoyed both days’​