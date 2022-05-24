DESIGNATED SAFEGUARDING LEAD TRAINING IN FE

CPD TRAINING FOR SENIOR PROFESSIONALS RESPONSIBLE FOR SAFEGUARDING

It is a statutory requirement for professionals meeting ‘robust 2-yearly training’ for those with a lead or designated professional role for safeguarding. Having completed safeguarding awareness training, this virtual workshop equips professionals to perform their senior safeguarding function.

This in-depth virtual workshop will cover:

Latest legislation and procedures, including ‘Inspecting Safeguarding in Early Years, Education and Skills Settings’ (Ofsted September 2019), and ‘Working Together to Safeguard Children’ (July 2018) in the context of the further education sector.

Policy development

Awareness of multi-agency working

Information sharing

The referral processes

Thresholds or risk analysis within the content of learners

Management of safeguarding with staff and within settings, including the response to sexual violence and sexual harassment

Challenging topics are also explored from a management level

AELP are delighted to be working with Education Child Protection (ECP) to offer this virtual workshop, which holds 6 Continuous Professional Development (CPD) credits. When certificated, delegates can use the ECP centre number to record the activity as CPD. Delegates will be required to attend both sessions fully in order to receive the CPD credits.

The six-hour workshop will take place across two days, Tuesday. 24 & Thursday, 26 May 2022 from 9:30 – 12:30pm both days.

Fees

AELP Member Rate: £159.00 + VAT

AELP Non-member Rate: £359.00 + VAT