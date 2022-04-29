Overview

The last 2 years have, for one reason or another, enabled workers across the world to carry out their roles from a flexible environment, whether that’s home, a shared working location or at the usual place of work. The next step in our working revolution is to embrace hybrid working – but what do we mean by this?

Unlike hybrid cars, where the benefit of electric is now becoming clear, there doesn’t seem to be a definite definition of this as yet in the working world, but at its core hybrid working is the arrangement or opportunity as an individual worker, team or organisation, to choose part of their working time at home, at the workplace, or another location.

This definition differs again when we start to explore concepts such as hybrid training delivery, where trainers and facilitators are tasked with the challenge of working with learners who are in person, in the same room as them, and some learners in another location joining virtually. This could mean anything from two locations to over 200.

This is both a conceptual and practical challenge for providers, and learning and development teams, and is one that needs to be addressed. Now, more than ever before, we need to design our learning with the learner at the centre, as we can easily fall into the trap of isolating subgroups or individuals based on our own preferences, skill, or mindset.

This webinar will answer the following questions:

Why would my employers request hybrid training?

What does great hybrid training look like?

Why should we invest in delivering training this way?

What are some of the tips and tricks for hybrid training?

Objectives

The webinar will cover:

The difference between remote learning and hybrid training;

The logistics of designing and delivering hybrid training;

How you need to design for hybrid training itself.

Target Audience

Aimed at MDs, Curricula Leads, Senior leaders, Design leads, Delivery leads, Quality leads.

Speaker

Erica Farmer, Business Director, Quantum Rise Talent Group