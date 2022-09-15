Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Oct 12

Designing and Delivering Interactive Virtual Learning

October 12 @ 9:30 am - October 14 @ 12:30 pm

Overview Virtual learning is an important aspect of successful programme development and delivery, it is not only flexible and meets the needs of many learners and employers, it is also aligned strongly to supporting the need to have more sustainable working practices and approaches. The Covid challenges of the last couple of years have forced us to think differently, but too many educators and providers have not upped their game enough to be effective in the virtual learning space. This interactive workshop will cover good practice in the delivery of virtual learning and designing learning experiences that are engaging and have real value for learners. Content will cover: 1.    Getting the basics right 2.    Using Zoom and Teams effectively 3.    Great PowerPoints 4.    Developing your Plan B 5.    What’s out there to help 6.    Techniques for monitoring learning 7.    The future Target Audience
All training providers who recognise that their Online/ Virtual offer is not where it needs to be. Content will be suitable for frontline educators and managers who want to understand the different approaches that can be utilised in order to make their training offer more meaningful and engaging in the virtual space
