Designing and Delivering Interactive Virtual Learning

All training providers who recognise that their Online/ Virtual offer is not where it needs to be. Content will be suitable for frontline educators and managers who want to understand the different approaches that can be utilised in order to make their training offer more meaningful and engaging in the virtual space

Virtual learning is an important aspect of successful programme development and delivery, it is not only flexible and meets the needs of many learners and employers, it is also aligned strongly to supporting the need to have more sustainable working practices and approaches. The Covid challenges of the last couple of years have forced us to think differently, but too many educators and providers have not upped their game enough to be effective in the virtual learning space. This interactive workshop will cover good practice in the delivery of virtual learning and designing learning experiences that are engaging and have real value for learners. Content will cover: 1. Getting the basics right 2. Using Zoom and Teams effectively 3. Great PowerPoints 4. Developing your Plan B 5. What’s out there to help 6. Techniques for monitoring learning 7. The futureAELP Member rate: £99.00 + VAT Non-Member rate: £249.00 + VATThe Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) is a national membership body, proudly representing around 800 organisations. AELP members support thousands of businesses and millions of learners in England by delivering a wide range of training, vocational learning, and employability programmes. We support learners of all ages, in every community, and at every level of post-16 study.

