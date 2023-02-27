Developing High Needs/SEND Student Support Webinar
April 25 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
This interactive webinar will provide a greater understanding of the areas in which Ofsted will be reviewing the progression of students with High Needs/SEND support, including the evidence that can show impact of good practice. Suitable for any provider with SEND students, this session will cover; • Clarity of definitions and legislations • Understanding student starting points • The need for staff teams understanding • The positives of specialist support and or technology • Suitable curriculums to demonstrate positive outcomes • Knowledge of potential next steps Please contact [email protected] for any support with booking. Facilitator Helen Stockdale has extensive experience working in both social care and education overseeing the education and support predominately for students with SEND. Most recently as director of learner services in further education leading the quality of SEND, safeguarding, careers, school liaison and admissions teams. Helen has substantial working knowledge of supporting SEND students within the post 16 sector, applying the SEND code of practice, meeting Ofsted requirements in relation to high needs. She has in depth knowledge of specific curriculum planning for SEND learning, in particular supporting students into employment through the supported internships, working with employers and apprenticeship providers to understand student’s needs. Helen has worked closely with local authorities, education department, and SEND specific working groups to influence change. Helen is a qualified teacher and has the national award in special educational needs.
