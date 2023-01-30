To celebrate the 16th National Apprenticeship Week, we’re hosting a live Q&A based on this year’s theme, Skills for Life.

National Apprenticeship Week is an annual week-long celebration of apprenticeships, showcasing the brilliant impact apprenticeships can have on communities, local businesses, and regional economies and how they all benefit from the impact of apprenticeships.

To celebrate this week, we’re hosting a live Q&A webinar over zoom to answer your burning questions about apprenticeships, and share some of our own experiences of apprenticeships within digital skills, joined by guest speakers.

Join us on February 7th to find out more!