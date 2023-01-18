Overview

This webinar places a lens on how we use data to inform quality framework and improvement/development priorities in workplace learning during 2023. We will be looking at how we record, monitor, gather, review, analyse and report on data that is qualitative and informs our curriculum Intent and planning quality arrangements, processes and reporting mechanisms.

Objectives

This webinar will:

Enable participants to better identify learners at risk of not achieving their learning aims and career goals through using risk indications and reviewing progress against personalised tasks set during their learning journey;

Inform on monitoring, assessment and reporting techniques for data relating to curricula progress made by learners and how decisions are made about learners at risk;

Recommend the implementation of certain data types useful for quality improvement processes including, learner curricula achievements, behaviours and attitudes, and personal skills development;

Offer practical advice on how learners can be supported to achievement.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is designed for delegates in the following roles at education and/or training providers:

Governors that may be involved in curriculum review and setting strategic priorities with leadership

Leaders responsible for Quality and Curriculum

MIS and data managers

Managers involved in curriculum deep dive and quality improvement processes

Click here to see more details or register.

Speaker

Maureen Deary, FE and Skills and Independent Schools Inspector, Strategic Adviser in Quality

Guest speakers

Ian Smith, Fes Consulting Limited, Consultant in Further Education and Skills, Non-Executive Director to providers in the FE sector

Craig Potter, Chief Operating Officer, Davies Learning Solutions