Download! House of The Dragon Season 1 Episode 3 Online Streaming

How to Watch House of the Dragon Episode 3 Online (Second of His Name) From Anywhere

September 4, 2022

house of the dragon episode 3 second of his name hbo max

The Targaryen-focused spin-off series premiered on August 21, and it has triggered a lot of controversy with only two of its episodes premiering. Episode 3 is about to land soon, and you will be able to stream it online quite easily, even on the go or while traveling. We have all the information you may need, including the launch date and hour, cast, and plot, so let’s see when, where, and how to watch House of the Dragon Episode 3 (Second of His Name) online from anywhere in the world.

The spin-off show is placed around the Targaryen civil war that took place about 200 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones, so this means it serves as a prequel weaving the tale of the rise of the reign of House Targaryen. The series is indeed based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel. Spoilers ahead!

The season premiere took us to the Targaryen Red Keep, where King Viserys lost Queen Aemma during childbirth and her son a few hours later, and a resentful Daemon was set on remaining the sole heir, while Princess Rhaenyra was the named heir to the throne by the end. In Episode 2, Daemon tried to provoke Viserys after being banished from the Red Keep and settling into the Dragonstone castle. We saw how Viserys refused Lord Corlys’ marriage proposal and chose Lady Alicent Hightower to be his next wife. Meanwhile, conflicts started in the Stepstones.

Episode 3, as the name says, is poised to focus on Alicent’s firstborn, who is the first male heir Viserys has. Of course, the marriage and the birth of her stepbrother also have a great impact on Rhaenyra’s feelings. The teaser you can find below also shows more of the Stepstones arc.

The cast features notable names such as Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, among others. Westworld composer Ramin Djawadi scored the series, and George R. R. Martin also serves as a co-creator of the TV series alongside Ryan J. Condal.

House of the Dragon Episode 3: Second of His Name will air on the HBO network on September 4, 2022, at 9 pm ET. As you may expect, the HBO Max service will provide you with the option to stream the episode on demand after it premieres on TV. This season has 10 episodes, and we will get one new episode a week every other Sunday in the US and Canada until the season finale, which occurs on October 23.

How to Watch House of the Dragon Episode 3 Online (Second of His Name) From Anywhere

Nowadays, we all love to watch our favorite shows and movies online, and that is enabled by the numerous live TV and streaming services available in our home country. However, these platforms have geo-restrictions abroad or even in some territories within borders due to licensing deals. To unblock your library when you travel, you will need to use a VPN to watch House of the Dragon Episode 3 (Second of His Name) online. We say this because a VPN changes your IP address and tricks the service into seeing you as being back home.

One of the best tools on the market right now is ExpressVPN, which is extremely easy to use, even for the less tech-savvy. We recommend you try it, not only because it can unblock almost all the popular streaming services in an instant, including Hulu, Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more, but because it offers a generous no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee to try ExpressVPN for 30 days RISK-FREE.

The annual plan has a hefty discount attached right now, so go ahead and subscribe to ExpressVPN (49% Discount + 3 Months FREE) on their website. It only takes a few minutes, so enter the requested information and see the payment through to be able to download the native app for your device or system. Open the VPN app after the installation is complete and run it using a server located in a territory back home. Lastly, now that the restrictions are off, load the streaming service to watch House of the Dragon Episode 3 (Second of His Name) online from anywhere.

How to Watch House of the Dragon Episode 3 Online (Second of His Name) in the US

The House of the Dragon series is an HBO original title, so you will be able to see Episode 3 air on TV and streaming on the HBO Max platform, which you can get on its own or as an add-on that comes with some live TV and streaming services. Let’s see your options at the moment.

How to Watch House of the Dragon Episode 3: Second of His Name Without Cable

The official exclusive host for the Game of Thrones spin-off series is the HBO Max streaming platform. You have a few subscription options – via Apple, Google Play, and Roku, or via the service’s official website (or you can log in with your TV provider credentials). Subscription prices start from $9.99 a month with an ad-supported tier. You can watch the show in 4K UHD on select devices if you select the ad-free for $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year.

HBO Max

Stream all of HBO together with even more new hits, classic favorites, and Max Originals. Start your HBO Max free trial and get instant access on your favorite devices. Commercial Free. Exclusive Originals.

SIGN UP NOW

If you live in the United States, you can also watch House of the Dragon online via a third-party streaming platform that has HBO Max as a premium add-on.

The Hulu On-Demand service lets you select the ad-free version of the HBO Max add-on for $14.99 per month, and you also get to test it for free for 7 days. There are two plans you can choose between, and it will cost you $6.99 per month for the ad-supported plan and $12.99 per month for the ad-free plan. Both have a generous 30-day free trial on Hulu.

The YouTube TV platform offers a 7-day free trial for its HBO Max as a premium add-on, which costs $14.99 a month after that. The service has a single pack with a subscription price of $54.99 a month for the first three months, then it’s $64.99 a month, and includes a 5-day free trial for new customers.

You get an HBO Max 3-month free trial if you add HBO Max as a Premium add-on for $14.99 per month to your DirecTV Stream subscription. Plans that have this add-on begin at $69.99 per month for the first two months and $89.99 after that. Plus, you get a 5-day free trial on DirecTV Stream if you’re new to the service.

If you’re traveling away from the United States, you will notice all streaming services are geo-restricted. A powerful and trustworthy VPN tool can unblock these platforms while abroad. More details are in the segment above.

How to Watch House of the Dragon Episode 3 Online (Second of His Name) in Canada

Fans living in Canada will be able to stream House of the Dragon Episode 3 online on the same day as the US premiere. The show is hosted on the Crave streaming platform for $19.99 a month. This service offers HBO, HBO Max, Starz, and Showtime included in the subscription price, and new customers receive a 7-day free trial upon creating an account.

We recommend you run a powerful VPN tool in the background to lift the geo-restrictions if you’re traveling abroad when House of the Dragon Episode 3 premieres. Just pick a server near home and turn it on before loading Crave.

How to Watch House of the Dragon Episode 3 Online (Second of His Name) in the UK

In the United Kingdom, Sky TV is the host for tons of HBO titles via Sky Atlantic and Sky’s NOW streaming service. You find House of the Dragon Episode 3: Second of His Name here on Monday, September 5. The subscription prices for the NOW platform start at £9.99 per month with the Entertainment plan, and there’s a 7-day free trial for all new customers.

You will not be able to watch the Game of Thrones spin-off series while traveling abroad since this service is geo-restricted, so you will need to lean on a capable VPN tool that works, set to a VPN server from a region back home.

How to Watch House of the Dragon Episode 3 Online (Second of His Name) in Australia

When it comes to streaming HBO content in Australia, the Binge service is usually where it lands. House of the Dragon Episode 3: Second of His Name premieres here Monday, September 5, at 11 am AEST. Plan prices start from $10 a month on Binge and go up as you select more features, and new customers can enjoy a 7-day free trial.

If you’re traveling away from Australia when the episode premieres, you may need to use a good VPN to watch it since this service is geo-restricted due to licensing deals. Just select a server from a region back home and turn the app on for this to work.

House of the Dragon Episodes Release Schedule

House of the Dragon Episode 1: August 21, 2022 – The Heirs of the Dragon

House of the Dragon Episode 2: August 28, 2022 – The Rogue Prince

House of the Dragon Episode 3: September 4, 2022 – Second of His Name

House of the Dragon Episode 4: September 11, 2022 – King of the Narrow Sea

House of the Dragon Episode 5: September 18, 2022 – We Light the Way

House of the Dragon Episode 6: September 25, 2022 – The Princess and the Queen

House of the Dragon Episode 7: October 2, 2022 – Driftmark

House of the Dragon Episode 8: October 9, 2022 – The Lord of the Tides

House of the Dragon Episode 9: October 16, 2022 – The Green Council

House of the Dragon Episode 10: October 23, 2022 – The Black Queen

House of the Dragon Episode 3: Second of His Name Trailer