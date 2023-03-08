Dynamic Purchasing Systems what are they and how can I make them work for me?
May 2 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Overview Dynamic Purchasing Systems or DPSs are a staple of public sector procurement, but what are they, how do they work and how can your business get the most out of them? This webinar will explore the concepts behind DPSs to get an understanding of why they are so popular, look at key examples from our sector and formulate a plan to get the most out of these. Objectives This webinar will help delegates to:
- Have a clear understanding of what Dynamic Purchasing Systems are;
- Become familiar with the breadth of opportunities associated with Dynamic Purchasing Systems;
- Be clear on how to use Dynamic Purchasing Systems to secure new contracts.
