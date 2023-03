« All Events

Have a clear understanding of what Dynamic Purchasing Systems are;

Become familiar with the breadth of opportunities associated with Dynamic Purchasing Systems;

Be clear on how to use Dynamic Purchasing Systems to secure new contracts.

Dynamic Purchasing Systems or DPSs are a staple of public sector procurement, but what are they, how do they work and how can your business get the most out of them? This webinar will explore the concepts behind DPSs to get an understanding of why they are so popular, look at key examples from our sector and formulate a plan to get the most out of these.This webinar will help delegates to:The webinar will benefit individual attendees by improving their knowledge of the opportunities available. This will, in turn, will help organisation secure funding to deliver a range of programmes for their organisations. The successful acquisition of funding will support learners participating in the programmes to secure better outcomes in terms of skills development and progression in/into work.All providers who want to access more new business opportunities through the use of Dynamic Purchasing Systems. Click here to see more details or register.Steve O’Hare, Director, SCLO Consulting Limited