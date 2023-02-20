« All Events

C Learning, a leading provider of education technology solutions for schools, colleges and universities globally, is proud to announce their participation in DigiFest 2023 taking place at the ICC Birmingham on March 7th and 8th. DigiFest is a premier event for educators, administrators and technology specialists offering a platform for celebrating and connecting with innovation in all its forms.

At DigiFest, C Learning will bring its expertise on Google Workspace, Google Cloud, Chrome, Chromebooks, security and sustainability to provide education professionals with a comprehensive overview of the latest technology solutions available to them. C Learning will showcase its latest innovations and demonstrate how they can be leveraged to enhance the learning experience and transform the education sector supporting greater equity, sustainability and innovation.

C Learning will also be joined by their partner MapsPeople, a leading provider of wayfinding technology. MapsPeople’s flagship product MapsIndoors helps colleges and universities to create a smarter campus that’s easier to navigate. With MapsIndoors, C Learning and MapsPeople will demonstrate how technology can be used to enhance the student experience and create a more connected and sustainable campus environment.

“We’re thrilled to be participating in DigiFest 2023 and bringing our expertise on education technology to the event,” said Jamie Smith, Executive Chairman of C Learning. “We believe that technology can play a vital role in transforming education and providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world. At DigiFest, we look forward to sharing our vision for the future of education and how our solutions can help education professionals achieve their goals.”

For more information on C Learning and its products, please visit the company’s website at

www.c-learning.net

or follow the team on twitter at @C_Learning_net

About C Learning

C Learning is a leading provider of education technology solutions to schools, colleges and universities globally, offering a range of products and services designed to enhance the learning experience and transform the education sector. With a focus on Google Workspace, Google Cloud, Chrome, and Chromebooks, security and sustainability, C Learning helps education professionals leverage technology to create a more connected and sustainable learning environment.

About MapsPeople

MapsPeople is a leading provider of wayfinding technology, helping colleges and universities create a smarter campus that’s easier to navigate. With its flagship product MapsIndoors, MapsPeople provides a comprehensive solution for wayfinding, enabling students and staff to easily find their way around the campus.

