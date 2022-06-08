Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jun 30

Edufurists Awards 2022

June 30 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

The annual Edufuturists Awards will take place virtually on 30th June this year with teachers, schools, colleges and universities taking part to celebrate those who are making a real difference after a record-breaking number of nominations in 2022. The event, which is now into its fourth year, highlights educators from the UK and beyond who are pushing the boundaries of what education can achieve for our young people and shaping the contexts in which they grow. Click here to register:  https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSctDgnlJ-ujD9E4z9Whbg7hBtx7XeAjpYkLUtLbMgUa3g9onA/viewform

Details

Date:
June 30
Time:
1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Event Category:
Website:
www.edufuturists.com

Venue

Online

