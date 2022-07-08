Effective Delivery of Maths Remotely

Overview

The restrictions implemented in 2020 forced a shift in opportunities to engage with learners in the traditional face-to-face manner, some great lessons were learnt and new ways of working effectively developed. The shift raised additional challenges, as well as opportunities, for educators to effectively provide the vital support learners need, particularly around the ongoing and end-to-end development of maths. As we ‘settle’ into a different way of working it is really important that we ensure that we take forward the best practice and innovation to improve practice, rather than ‘go back to the old way of working’.

This interactive webinar will explore different approaches and strategies that can be easily implemented to engage learners with maths in a meaningful way, monitor progress and provide a well-rounded level of skill development.

Objectives

This webinar will review:

Individualised planning for maths skill development;

Integrating maths effectively;

Engaging learners with maths;

Developing learner independence;

Next steps.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is designed for:

All providers offering apprenticeships or stand-alone maths qualifications, at all levels, utilising a blended approach, including online delivery for full or partial delivery of content.

This webinar is relevant for all delivery staff, including vocational educators, involved in supporting learners on all programmes via face-to-face delivery and through online platforms such as Teams or Zoom; and managers who want to improve the standard of end-to-end delivery for maths, through a blended model.

This webinar is not appropriate for those who are effectively delivering and engaging learners with maths skill development and have no areas for development around this aspect.

Speaker

Christine Edwards QTLS, Creating Excellence