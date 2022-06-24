Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jul 14

Effective Initial Assessment

July 14 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

£69.00

Overview

This webinar focuses on the features of effective initial assessment to identify learners’ starting points to plan for measuring progress over time in a well-designed curriculum.

 

Objectives

At the end of this webinar participants will know:

  • The place of qualifications, experience and confidence in effective initial assessment;
  • The importance of progress over time;
  • The relationship to curriculum design.

Who should attend the webinar

ILTs and Employer Providers.

 

Speaker

Chris Jones, Former HMI and Speciality Adviser for Further Education Skills

Details

Date:
July 14
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/eia-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
