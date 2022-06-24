Overview

This webinar focuses on the features of effective initial assessment to identify learners’ starting points to plan for measuring progress over time in a well-designed curriculum.

Objectives

At the end of this webinar participants will know:

The place of qualifications, experience and confidence in effective initial assessment;

The importance of progress over time;

The relationship to curriculum design.

Who should attend the webinar

ILTs and Employer Providers.

Speaker

Chris Jones, Former HMI and Speciality Adviser for Further Education Skills