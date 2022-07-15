Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jul 20

Effective management of functional skills and learner support (ITPs)

July 20 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

£70.00 – £95.00

This webinar is the final in our 4 part series with Aptem, aimed at Independent Training Providers.
This webinar focusses on how a training provider can effectively meet the support needs of learners on the apprenticeship programme. The session will initially focus on designing, implementing and subsequently analysing the findings from a detailed initial assessment process. In response to the information generated, the webinar will explore how the learner’s individual needs can be supported with regard to their functional skills competence and wider learning and support needs.
The session will conclude with examining how a provider can demonstrate the impact of the support and other strategies they provide to help learners overcome any barriers they have and to allow them to achieve their potential.

Facilitator – Peter Stacey

Peter worked as a full-time inspector and inspection manager for post 16 education and training for over 15 years. More recently Peter works as a business and quality improvement adviser to Universities, Colleges, ITP’s, Local authorities and the Offender learning sector. He also contributes to the work of national and international organisations on all aspects of leadership and management to ensure high levels of performance are evidenced and can stand up to robust external scrutiny. Prior to an inspector, he was an advanced practitioner teacher and lecturer before progressing to senior management positions in several post 16 regional and national institutions. He has worked with a number of national awarding bodies on curriculum design and quality control and is a speaker at national events on good practice. Peter is regarded as a leading figure on apprenticeship programme design and management. A qualified teacher and graduate, he holds a Master of Education degree in Continuing Education.

Details

Date:
July 20
Time:
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Cost:
£70.00 – £95.00
Website:
https://fin-online.org.uk/events/?event=114

Venue

Online

Organiser

Fellowship of Inspection Nominees
Email:
info@fin-online.org.uk
View Organiser Website

