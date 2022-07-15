Effective management of functional skills and learner support (ITPs)

This webinar is the final in our 4 part series with Aptem, aimed at Independent Training Providers.

This webinar focusses on how a training provider can effectively meet the support needs of learners on the apprenticeship programme. The session will initially focus on designing, implementing and subsequently analysing the findings from a detailed initial assessment process. In response to the information generated, the webinar will explore how the learner’s individual needs can be supported with regard to their functional skills competence and wider learning and support needs.

The session will conclude with examining how a provider can demonstrate the impact of the support and other strategies they provide to help learners overcome any barriers they have and to allow them to achieve their potential.

Facilitator – Peter Stacey