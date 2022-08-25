Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Sep 21

Embedding The 2022 EIF Safeguarding, Prevent and Legal Requirements into Quality Arrangements and Practice

September 21 @ 10:00 am - 10:30 am

£69.00

Overview

This webinar will cover elements of behaviour and attitudes and personal development including Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (ED&I), culture and values, health, wellbeing and welfare, all of which underpin and support good practice in safeguarding, Prevent and strategies to embed into an FE and Skills curriculum.

The content will also include exploring key aspects of governance and statutory responsibilities for safeguarding and Prevent.

 

Objectives

Delegates attending this webinar will explore:

  • An overview of the latest September 2022 Education Inspection Framework (EIF) and a short inclusion of the Department for Education (DfE) 2022 Keeping Children Safe in Education (KCSIE) requirements for good practice in higher and further education and skills, focusing on key aspect of safeguarding and the Prevent duty;
  • Explore strategies to embed contextualised safeguarding and Prevent into the curriculum and discuss how key elements of equality, diversity, values, culture, behaviours and attitudes and aspects of personal development, can be used to underpin good practice in safeguarding and Prevent arrangements and activities;
  • Discuss current EIF good practice governance requirements, oversight by board members, responsibilities and accountability for safeguarding and Prevent at senior level.

 

Who should attend this webinar

Leaders, managers, Designated Safeguarding Leads/Officers and team members responsible for safeguarding and Prevent working in any provider setting operating in the FE and Skills sector.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Maureen Deary, Further Education and Skills and Independent Schools Inspector, Strategic Adviser and Coach in Governance, Leadership, Management and Quality

Guest Speakers

Ian Smith, Former Senior HMI and consultant in FE and Skills and

Vikki Sylvester, CEO, Acacia Training Ltd, (Apprenticeship Training Provider of the Year 2021), Executive Board Member of MBH Corporation

Details

Date:
September 21
Time:
10:00 am - 10:30 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/eif-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

