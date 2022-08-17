Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Nov 24

Employer Support for Maths and English

November 24 @ 9:30 am - 12:30 pm

Engage Employers to Support and Develop Apprentices’ Maths and English in the Workplace

This virtual workshop explores the role employers can, and should, play in showing apprentices where maths and English are crucial in their business and the apprentice’s job, would be useful for engaging and motivating the learners.

The workshop will cover how to engage the employers to work with apprentices on relevant workplace maths and English tasks. It will also raise awareness of the place of maths and English in the workplace for employers and employees.

The interactive virtual workshop will examine a number of areas, including:

  • The link between classroom-based maths and English and workplace maths and English
  • The key players: apprentices, business development teams, maths and English tutors, trainers and assessors and employers
  • Information Advice and Guidance
  • Chronology
  • Employer engagement – IAG and awareness raising
  • Where is the maths and English?
  • What employers can do
  • Action plan for implementation

At the end of this workshop, participants will have a clear plan to help both apprentices and employers to bridge the link between Functional Skills/GCSE and workplace tasks. This will help to engage and motivate the apprentices and improve the workplace processes requiring maths and English skills.

Fees:

AELP MEMBER RATE £99.00 + VAT

AELP SUBSEQUENT MEMBER RATE £79.00 + VAT

AELP NON-MEMBER RATE £249.00 + VAT

Date:

Date:
November 24
Time:
9:30 am - 12:30 pm
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, , ,
Website:
https://aelpevents.org.uk/website/43738/home/

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

