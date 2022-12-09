English, maths and Ofsted expectations, what will inspectors see?

In this webinar, James Houston will explore how providers can be well prepared to demonstrate and evidence how well learners improve upon their English and mathematical skills in the context of their actual or intended job role.

At the end of the session delegates will have a clearer understanding of inspection expectations for developing English and maths as a holistic aspect of the sequenced curriculum and includes:

• English and mathematics in the context of the EIF

• What inspection reports say about English and maths

• What Ofsted look for in terms of the practical application of English and maths

• Developing English and maths in a work context as opposed to functional skills

• Developing a rationale for delivery, what skills do employers require and how will we use employers to support the development of English and maths

• Identifying workplace or work experience opportunities

• What will good delivery practice look like

• Staff CPD and developing tutor skills

• FIN resources to support

This session is aimed at leaders, managers, apprenticeship coaches and staff with a responsibility for delivery of English and maths in the curriculum.

Please contact [email protected] for support with booking

Facilitator

James Houston holds qualified teacher status with a Certificate in Education; he also has a BSc in engineering construction management. He has held senior management roles in both GFE colleges and independent training providers. He currently works as an independent advisor supporting FIN, focusing on the quality of education. James has gained significant experience over sixteen years of inspecting provision in the learning and skills sector, initially as an inspector with the Adult Learning Inspectorate and latterly with Ofsted. In 2005 James was seconded full time to the DfE on the national Standards Unit teaching and learning programme, leading on developing resources to support teachers and trainers develop their skills.