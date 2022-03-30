EPA 2022: Conference, Awards and Exhibition

Attending EPA 2022 is an unparalleled opportunity for all of those involved in end point assessment to come together to network, consider the challenges and explore the opportunities in EPA. This conference will bring together practitioners and leaders within end point assessment to hear the latest policy and regulation news with a focus on the operational detail to support you in your day to day role.

The conference is comprised of question and answer sessions with key stakeholders and a series of good practice workshops to really get into the nuts and bolts of all things EPA.

Workshops include:

Workshop 1 – What is the difference between quality and regulation?

Workshop 2 – Turning an assessment plan into EPA – good practice tips

Workshop 3 – The role of the Responsible Officer and embedding compliance into your EPAO

Workshop 4 – Funding rules and conditions for EPA and EPAOs

We are also holding the first Awards ceremony dedicated to End Point Assessment Organisations over lunch and finalists for each of the Award categories will go through to the finals for the EPAO of the Year Award presented at FAB 2022 in October. The Awards will launch on 11th March and the categories include:

Multi standards EPAO of the year

Specialist sector EPAO of the year

Innovative EPAO of the year

Diversity EPAO of the year

Best collaboration to deliver EPA services

We’ll be updating the programme as soon as speakers and workshops are confirmed, as well as sharing these details in EPA Weekly, our newsletter aimed at EPAOs.

