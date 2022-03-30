Cart

From education to employment
May 19

EPA 2022: Conference, Awards and Exhibition

May 19 @ 9:30 am - 4:00 pm

£295

Attending EPA 2022 is an unparalleled opportunity for all of those involved in end point assessment to come together to network, consider the challenges and explore the opportunities in EPA. This conference will bring together practitioners and leaders within end point assessment to hear the latest policy and regulation news with a focus on the operational detail to support you in your day to day role.

The conference is comprised of question and answer sessions with key stakeholders and a series of good practice workshops to really get into the nuts and bolts of all things EPA.

Workshops include:

  • Workshop 1 – What is the difference between quality and regulation?
  • Workshop 2 – Turning an assessment plan into EPA – good practice tips
  • Workshop 3 – The role of the Responsible Officer and embedding compliance into your EPAO
  • Workshop 4 – Funding rules and conditions for EPA and EPAOs

We are also holding the first Awards ceremony dedicated to End Point Assessment Organisations over lunch and finalists for each of the Award categories will go through to the finals for the EPAO of the Year Award presented at FAB 2022 in October.   The Awards will launch on 11th March and the categories include:

  • Multi standards EPAO of the year
  • Specialist sector EPAO of the year
  • Innovative EPAO of the year
  • Diversity EPAO of the year
  • Best collaboration to deliver EPA services

We’ll be updating the programme as soon as speakers and workshops are confirmed, as well as sharing these details in EPA Weekly, our newsletter aimed at EPAOs.

Special offer: Receive a 15% discount on bookings of two or three made at the same or a 20% discount for four or more places booked at the same time. Early bird rate ends on 31 March and member discounts apply.

Details

Date:
May 19
Time:
9:30 am - 4:00 pm
Cost:
£295
Event Category:
Event Tags:
https://awarding.org.uk/conferences/epa-2022-conference-awards-exhibition/

Venue

Warwick Conferences
Slate Rooms
Coventry, CV4 7SH + Google Map
View Venue Website

Organiser

Federation of Awarding Bodies
Phone:
07719 552157
Email:
enquiries@awarding.org.uk
View Organiser Website

