((EPL)) Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Stream Free 09/04/2022

Manchester United vs Arsenal watch live football today Premier League live 2022

Injuries to both Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are likely to see Albert Sambi Lokonga maintain his place.

Predicted Player List

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashf. lord

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Lokaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus.

