[[epl~TV!!]]**Man United vs Arsenal FREE Live 2022 Broadcast on 04 September 2022..

Manchester United is going head to head with Arsenal starting on 4 Sept 2022 at 15:30 UTC at Old Trafford stadium, Manchester city, England. The match is a part of the Premier League.

🔴GO LIVE📺📱👉Man United v Arsenal Live

⚽️CLICK HERE📺📱👉EPL 2022-23 Live

Event details:NAME: Manchester United – ArsenalDATE: 4 Sept 2022TIME: 15:30 UTCVENUE: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Currently, Manchester United rank 5th, while Arsenal hold 1st position. Looking to compare the best-rated player on both teams? SofaScore’s rating system assigns each player a specific rating based on numerous data factors.

On SofaScore livescore you can find all previous Manchester United vs Arsenal results sorted by their H2H matches. SofaScore also provides the best way to follow the live score of this game with various sports features. Therefore, you can:

Find out who scored in a live matchGet real-time information on which team is dominating the match using the Attack MomentumFollow detailed statistics such as ball possession, shots, corner kicks, big chances created, cards, key passes, duels and moreCheck all head to head matches – for instance, in the last season Manchester United and Arsenal played 2 games against each otherTrack all home and away games for each team in the Premier League