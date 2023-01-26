Overview

This webinar is designed to help participants gain an understanding of the ESFA’s approach to funding assurance reviews and how to prepare for a visit.

Objectives

To provide operational updates and share best practices on:

What to expect from an ESFA Funding Assurance Review

How to plan and prepare for the visit

Some common issues identified from recent ESFA Funding Assurance Reviews

Target Audience

All providers who are in receipt of ESFA Funding and who are therefore in-scope for an ESFA Funding Assurance Review.