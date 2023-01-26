Jan 31
ESFA Funding Assurance Review Insights
January 31 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
£69.00
Event Navigation
Overview
This webinar is designed to help participants gain an understanding of the ESFA’s approach to funding assurance reviews and how to prepare for a visit.
Objectives
To provide operational updates and share best practices on:
- What to expect from an ESFA Funding Assurance Review
- How to plan and prepare for the visit
- Some common issues identified from recent ESFA Funding Assurance Reviews
Target Audience
All providers who are in receipt of ESFA Funding and who are therefore in-scope for an ESFA Funding Assurance Review.
Responses